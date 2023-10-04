© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine issues food benefit cards to more than 150K students

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 4, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT
Maine families may have received the final round of Pandemic EBT, or P-EBT, cards in the mail recently. The cards were sent to children whose schools were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic that began in 2020.
More than 150,000 Maine students have received federally-funded EBT cards to purchase food.

The benefit cards are the last round of a pandemic benefit that provides nutrition funding for school-age children who learned remotely during the pandemic or were absent due to illness caused by COVID-19.

The cards have generated some confusion in households that received them in the mail, and did not know why. The cards were not issued based on financial circumstances. Under Maine's universal lunch program, all students at schools who participate in the program are eligible.

Maine's Department of Health and Human Services says the average benefit is between $40 to $120 a month per student.

The cards cannot be used to purchase food for anyone outside the student's household.

The Department says families don't have to use the cards. Any unused funds will be returned to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
Patty Wight