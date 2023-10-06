Board of Deer Isle nursing home says it will not reopen as residential care facility
The board of the Island Nursing Home on Deer Isle announced Friday that it will not reopen as a residential care facility.
The nursing home closed two years ago due to staffing challenges. Community backlash prompted an effort to revive the facility for residential care. The board launched a fundraising effort to reopen and overcome low reimbursement rates, but spokesperson Dan Cashman says they were only able to raise $500,000 of a $1.5 million goal.
"And on top of that they found that even though there was less staff needed for a residential care facility, they still couldn't go forward with confidence knowing they would have enough staff to meet the minimum requirements for a residential care facility," he says.
The board is considering other options for the facility. They plan to hold a public meeting in the coming weeks.