© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Board of Deer Isle nursing home says it will not reopen as residential care facility

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT

The board of the Island Nursing Home on Deer Isle announced Friday that it will not reopen as a residential care facility.

The nursing home closed two years ago due to staffing challenges. Community backlash prompted an effort to revive the facility for residential care. The board launched a fundraising effort to reopen and overcome low reimbursement rates, but spokesperson Dan Cashman says they were only able to raise $500,000 of a $1.5 million goal.

"And on top of that they found that even though there was less staff needed for a residential care facility, they still couldn't go forward with confidence knowing they would have enough staff to meet the minimum requirements for a residential care facility," he says.

The board is considering other options for the facility. They plan to hold a public meeting in the coming weeks.

Tags
Health long-term careDeer Isle
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight