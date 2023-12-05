Auburn city council votes in favor of zoning changes in Lake Auburn watershed

The Auburn City Council Monday night approved zoning changes to the Lake Auburn watershed.

One of the amendments that drew sharp criticism during a public hearing changes 60 acres from an agriculture resource protection zone to a general business zone. That would open the area to development, which resident Renee Cote says is not supported by the community because it could degrade water quality. Lake Auburn provides unfiltered drinking water to both Auburn and Lewiston.

"There's no need to do this in haste," she said. "Except for the preferences of the people who will benefit from the potential construction of a village close to the lake."

Mayor Jason Levesque defended the proposal, saying it was substantially different from a zoning change that was repealed last year following a citizen petition. Councilors voted 4 to 3 in support of the new change.