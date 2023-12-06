At forum in Portland, Maine nurses say minimum staffing ratios are needed

Maine nurses spoke at a forum at the University of Southern Maine in Portland Tuesday night to garner support for a bill that would mandate patient-staff ratios in hospitals.

They say the bill, LD 1635, which was carried over from the last legislative session, is needed to ensure quality care and to preserve the workforce.

During the forum, nurses said that on a good day, meeting patient needs is a struggle, and on bad days they can't keep up. Sadie Tirrell said she recently left her job at Maine Medical Center.

"I wouldn't even call myself burned out because I think that puts the onus on me," she said. "I'm plenty strong and resilient. It makes no sense to do what I'm doing. I love my work and I hate my job."

An associate professor from the University of Pennsylvania shared research that minimum ratios improve patient outcomes and reduce burnout.

Critics of Maine's proposal say it could actually limit quality and access to care given the nursing shortage. But speakers at the forum said that there are more than 12,000 licensed nurses who are not currently employed, and improving work conditions would bring many back.