St. Mary's Health in Lewiston announces layoffs

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published December 12, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston is pictured Oct. 3, 2019.
Josh Keefe
/
BDN
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston is pictured Oct. 3, 2019.

St. Mary's health system in Lewiston is laying off 31 employees and is asking some others to transfer to other positions or to reduce their hours.

Officials say the changes are mostly operational and not patient-facing. They say they're needed because St. Mary's has sustained operating losses over the past five years, related to impacts from the COVID pandemic, a decline in patient volumes, escalating costs, and patients with more complex health issues.

St. Mary's Health System president Cindy Segar-Miller says in a written statement that some of the changes include top leadership positions.

The hospital says it's providing severance pay and health coverage through the severance period for eligible employees.
Patty Wight
