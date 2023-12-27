Health officials urge Mainers to get latest COVID-19 vaccine as subvariant JN.1 spreads in Northeast

State health officials are urging Mainers to get the latest COVID-19 vaccine, as the new omicron subvariant JN.1 is spreading throughout the Northeast.

The Maine Center for Disease Control says 93 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and five have died in the last week.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Puthiery Va says JN.1 appears to be more transmissible, but the latest COVID-19 vaccine appears to be effective against it.

"Early data show that the current 2023-2024 vaccine will still be effective. It's not too late to stay up to date with your Covid vaccine. We also see the current available treatment is expected to be effective against this new subvariant JN.1," she says.

Va says Paxlovid is still the best treatment for COVID-19, but it must be taken soon after the onset of symptoms and a positive test.

"It's not too late to get Covid or flu or RSV vaccine to tamp down the infections. We will see more cases in the coming weeks but we can be proactive and keep this from becoming more serious," says Dr. John Alexander, chief medical officer for Central Maine Health Care in Lewiston, where COVID hospitalizations have gone from 4 to 12 in a week.

Alexander says some hospital staff have also contracted COVID-19 and masking in patient rooms is mandatory.

The Maine CDC says those who have not received the latest vaccine should get it if they have a medical condition or plan to celebrate with vulnerable family or friends through New Year's Eve. Your local pharmacy or primary care provider can provide those vaccines.