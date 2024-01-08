© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
New $2.5 million initiative aims to support aging in place for older Mainers

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 8, 2024 at 3:28 PM EST

A new $2.5 million initiative in Maine aims to support older residents who want to age in place.

The federally-funded initiative will establish a community navigator program at each of the state's five Area Agencies on Aging to help connect older adults and caregivers to local, state, and regional resources.

Jess Maurer, executive director of the Maine Council on Aging, says many older people are struggling to find housing and in-home support.

"The issues that older people are experiencing today are exceptionally more difficult than they were a decade ago," she says.

Maurer says the federal funding will support the creation of the program. A bill before the Legislature would provide ongoing funding.
Patty Wight
