Central Maine Healthcare eliminates 45 positions

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 16, 2024 at 4:16 PM EST

Central Maine Healthcare announced Tuesday that it's eliminating 45 positions.

In a written release, the Lewiston-based health care system says it's reorganizing management and administrative positions "so that the health system may better support the needs of our communities and continued growth."

It says affected employees will be offered open positions or they may choose to receive a severance package.

CMH says it employs 3,100 people and it will continue to expand its workforce to support clinical care.
Patty Wight
