Maine receives more than $23M to support substance use disorder treatment and recovery

Maine is receiving more than $23 million in federal funding to support substance use treatment and facilities.

$15 million will go to expand the McAuley Residence Program, which provides transitional housing for women and children in Portland. Community Housing of Maine Executive Director Cullen Ryan says the funding will allow the addition of up to 60 additional units in York, Oxford, Hancock, and Aroostook counties.

"There is demand out there," Ryan says. "There are people who are desperate and this is going to allow people to just rebuild their lives. And they've wanted to and there's just been no place for them to turn."

The funding secured by Republican Sen. Susan Collins will also be used to expand or support residential treatment programs in Biddeford, Saco, Lewiston, and Rockland, and for facilities and equipment at recovery centers in Lincoln and Rumford.

