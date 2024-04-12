Gov. Janet Mills announces new state medical examiner

Gov. Janet Mills announced today that she has appointed a new chief medical examiner.

Dr. Alice Briones, a retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, will serve as Maine's next chief medical examiner.

She started this week on a part-time basis, and will begin full-time work in June after her family relocates to Maine.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner is responsible for investigating sudden, unexpected and violent deaths.

A Hampden native, Briones was the first woman to lead the U.S. Armed Forces Medical Examiner System.