Sweetser launches community-based program for children with severe mental illness

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published June 27, 2024 at 3:43 PM EDT
In this Feb. 24, 2022, file photo, the sign that marks the entrance to the Sweetser residential facility in Belfast.
Abigail Curtis
/
BDN
In this Feb. 24, 2022, file photo, the sign that marks the entrance to the Sweetser residential facility in Belfast.

Sweetser has launched a new program that will provide community-based mental health services for children with severe mental illness.

Sweetser CEO Jayne Van Bramer said the Assertive Community Treatment — or ACT program — is the only one in the state that will serve children.

"It really fills that void we have that sometimes causes families to bring their kids to emergency rooms, or to crisis units, or inpatient hospitals," she said.

The Child ACT program deploys a mobile team of providers to a child's home or school that includes a clinician, nurse practitioner, case manager, youth support specialist and family support specialist.

Van Bramer said the program will serve children ages 5 to 20 who are on MaineCare and within a 25 mile radius of Saco.
