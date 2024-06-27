Sweetser launches community-based program for children with severe mental illness

Sweetser has launched a new program that will provide community-based mental health services for children with severe mental illness.

Sweetser CEO Jayne Van Bramer said the Assertive Community Treatment — or ACT program — is the only one in the state that will serve children.

"It really fills that void we have that sometimes causes families to bring their kids to emergency rooms, or to crisis units, or inpatient hospitals," she said.

The Child ACT program deploys a mobile team of providers to a child's home or school that includes a clinician, nurse practitioner, case manager, youth support specialist and family support specialist.

Van Bramer said the program will serve children ages 5 to 20 who are on MaineCare and within a 25 mile radius of Saco.

