© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

US Department of Labor reaches settlement with Unum for denying life insurance claims

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published June 28, 2024 at 2:27 PM EDT

The U.S. Department of Labor has reached a settlement with Portland-based Unum Life Insurance for wrongly denying benefits.

The DOL says an investigation found that Unum often accepted premiums without verifying if participants were insurable. After the participant died, the agency says, Unum would then often deny claims, saying it never received proof of insurability.

The agency says it also found that Unum provided coverage to some dependents without evidence of their insurability. If they died within two years, they would often deny claims, saying there was a delayed effective date of coverage

The DOL's settlement with Unum calls for more transparency and prohibits the company from denying claims based solely on a lack of evidence of insurability when premiums have been paid for at least 90 days.

The Department says Unum is also voluntarily re-processing some claim denials dating back to 2016.
Tags
Health Department of LaborLife Insurance
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight