CDC loosens rules for dogs crossing the border

The federal government has simplified health regulations for dogs crossing the border with the United States, following an outcry from breeders, shelter owners, mushers and members of Congress.

Starting Aug. 1, owners of dogs that have been in countries deemed low-risk for canine rabies during the previous six months must complete a form from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to cross the border, but will no longer need to have the forms signed by two veterinarians.

"That alleviates a big hurdle right there," said Sarah Brooks, vice president of the Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Race.

The changes should make it easier for Canadian mushers to participate in future competitions, she said.

The new CDC dog import form can be filled out on the day of travel, and dog owners can print or present it on their phone to officials at the border. Dog owners will receive a receipt in return, which will remain valid for the next six months — unless the dog travels to another country that has been deemed high risk for canine rabies.

"I have heard from Canadian mushers, they're very excited about the progress," Brooks said. "But there's still quite a bit of expense that's involved."

Owners will have to complete a CDC import form for each dog. That poses some headaches, said New Brunswick musher Katherine Langlais, who owns a kennel of about 35 dogs.

"At least now it's valid for six months' time," she said.

Both Brooks and Langlais said they believe the new rules are unnecessary and their implementation should be postponed.

The regulations still require that all dogs have a microchip and be at least six months or older to cross the border.

"It doesn't make sense to me why this rule is not waived yet," said Langlais, who won the 250-mile race at last year's Can Am Crown International. "What I'd like to see is a suspension of these regulations. I don't think it's necessary for Canadians and Americans to have these regulations. In my opinion, it's more for imports; there needs to be regulations for that. But for neighboring countries, I don't see the need for low-to-no-risk."

Multiple members of Maine's U.S. congressional delegation, including Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Democrat Rep. Jared Golden, have called on the CDC to postpone the implementation of the rules. They've raised concerns that former regulations would have hurt the viability of the Can-Am Crown International, a major economic driver each year for the Fort Kent region.

Golden recently introduced an amendment to a federal budget bill that would block the CDC rules entirely.

For now, the new CDC rules are set to go into effect Aug. 1.

Owners of dogs that have been in countries deemed high-risk for canine rabies must complete the CDC import form and a form certifying the issuance of a U.S. rabies vaccine that's signed by a local veterinarian and an Agriculture Department accredited veterinarian.

More information about the new rules can be found here on the CDC website.

A list from the CDC of high-risk countries for canine rabies can be found here.