West Nile Virus detected in 6 wild birds in Maine

Six wild birds from multiple counties in Maine have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The state CDC says the mosquito-borne virus was found in five crows in Bangor, Bridgton, Fryeburg, Parsonsfield, and Sidney, as well as in a hawk in Yarmouth which were collected in the course of routine surveillance.

The CDC is also investigating one human case of West Nile, though the agency says it was acquired out of state.

West Nile can cause flu-like symptoms, and in rare cases, brain swelling and even death.

It's only transmitted by mosquitoes. Public health officials are urging residents to wear repellent and drain sources of standing water near homes, where mosquitoes can lay eggs.