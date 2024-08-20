University of Maine system exploring feasibility of establishing state's first public medical school
The University of Maine system will study the feasibility of establishing a public medical school in the state.
The system said it's working with Missouri-based consulting firm Tripp Umbach to determine whether a public medical school is needed in Penobscot County to help address a workforce shortage.
Maine lawmakers approved funding for the study last year. A report and recommendations are due to the legislature in November of 2025.