University of Maine system exploring feasibility of establishing state's first public medical school

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 20, 2024 at 2:42 PM EDT
Students mill about on the University of Maine's Orono campus Nov. 3, 2022.
The University of Maine system will study the feasibility of establishing a public medical school in the state.

The system said it's working with Missouri-based consulting firm Tripp Umbach to determine whether a public medical school is needed in Penobscot County to help address a workforce shortage.

Maine lawmakers approved funding for the study last year. A report and recommendations are due to the legislature in November of 2025.
Health University of Maine System
