Covid levels in Maine are rising. U.S. CDC wastewater surveillance shows that levels in the state have increased from 'high' in July to currently 'very high.'

While Maine and New Hampshire have the highest wastewater viral activity levels in New England, CDC data shows that levels are elevated across the US.

Updated Covid vaccines will be available in the fall.

The U.S. CDC recommends anyone who may be eligible for a dose before then, such as people 65 and older and those with weakened immune systems, to talk to a healthcare provider.