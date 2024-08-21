© 2024 Maine Public

Covid levels in Maine are rising

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 21, 2024 at 12:22 PM EDT
One man holds the door for another as they arrive at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Auburn Mall, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Auburn, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
One man holds the door for another as they arrive at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Auburn Mall, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Auburn, Maine.

Covid levels in Maine are rising. U.S. CDC wastewater surveillance shows that levels in the state have increased from 'high' in July to currently 'very high.'

While Maine and New Hampshire have the highest wastewater viral activity levels in New England, CDC data shows that levels are elevated across the US.

Updated Covid vaccines will be available in the fall.

The U.S. CDC recommends anyone who may be eligible for a dose before then, such as people 65 and older and those with weakened immune systems, to talk to a healthcare provider.
Health COVID-19
Patty Wight
