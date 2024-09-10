© 2024 Maine Public

Maine Office of Cannabis Policy issues first ever recall

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published September 10, 2024 at 6:22 PM EDT
FILE - In this March 25, 2018 file photo, a visitor examines a marijuana sample at the New England Cannabis Convention in Boston. Three New England states legalized recreational marijuana, but there is still no place to buy pot legally in the region. Sunday, July 1, 2018, had been the target date to open pot shops in Massachusetts, but no retail licenses have yet been awarded. Possession of small amounts of recreational marijuana becomes legal in Vermont that day, but the law has no provisions for retail sales. Pot shops aren't expected in Maine until 2019 at earliest. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Steven Senne/AP
The Maine Office of Cannabis Policy has issued its first ever recall of cannabis products.

It made the announcement after certain products from the company Cannabis Cured failed tests for yeast and mold.

The agency said the recall includes pre-roll strains called GG-4 and Portal, as well as the pre-roll and cannabis flower strain Jelly Donutz.

Products were sold at eight retail stores located in Bangor, Carrabassett Valley Eliot, Fairfield, Stratton, Thomaston, Damariscotta, and Northport. Specific batch numbers can be found on the agency's website.

The Office of Cannabis Policy said it conducted the tests as part of an investigation into Cannabis Cured for irregular mandatory testing.
cannabis
Patty Wight
