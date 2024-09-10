Maine Office of Cannabis Policy issues first ever recall

The Maine Office of Cannabis Policy has issued its first ever recall of cannabis products.

It made the announcement after certain products from the company Cannabis Cured failed tests for yeast and mold.

The agency said the recall includes pre-roll strains called GG-4 and Portal, as well as the pre-roll and cannabis flower strain Jelly Donutz.

Products were sold at eight retail stores located in Bangor, Carrabassett Valley Eliot, Fairfield, Stratton, Thomaston, Damariscotta, and Northport. Specific batch numbers can be found on the agency's website.

The Office of Cannabis Policy said it conducted the tests as part of an investigation into Cannabis Cured for irregular mandatory testing.