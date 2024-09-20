State recalls eggs from Hancock County farm over salmonella

State agriculture officials are recalling eggs from a Hancock County farm because of potential salmonella contamination.

At least five people have become sick after eating eggs from Rainbow Farm in Orland, according to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. The eggs were sold by the farm directly as well as at farmers markets in Blue Hill, Stonington, Bar Harbor and Northeast Harbor. Some eggs were also potentially sold through the online marketplace FarmDrop.

The advisory said that anyone with eggs from Rainbow Farm should dispose of them or return them to the place where they were purchased for a refund.

The department said the farm has halted distribution while it works to address the salmonella contamination.

Exposure to the bacteria salmonella can cause an infection, called salmonellosis, that in turn can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramping, fever and headaches. Symptoms typically occur between six hours and six days of exposure and can last for up to a week.

While salmonellosis often resolves itself without treatment, some people are prescribed antibiotics. More information about salmonella is available from the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry here.