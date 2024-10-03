© 2024 Maine Public

Citing higher injury rates for females, Rep. Pingree calls for upgraded crash test dummies

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 3, 2024 at 3:43 PM EDT
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx, with new crash test dummies called 'THOR', during the announcement for plans to update its safety rating system for new cars to include whether the car has technology to avoid crashes, in addition to how well it protects occupants in accidents in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015. In addition, the crash tests will be improved to include accidents in which cars collide at an angle, and they will use improved crash-test dummies that better represent how accidents impact the human body. And the rating system will reward cars designed to protect pedestrians who are struck by them.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
/
AP
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx, with new crash test dummies called 'THOR', during the announcement for plans to update its safety rating system for new cars to include whether the car has technology to avoid crashes, in addition to how well it protects occupants in accidents in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015.

The Democratic Women's Caucus, co-led by Maine Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, wants female crash test dummies to be upgraded and used with the same regularity as other crash test dummies to reduce deaths and injuries from traffic accidents.

The group sent a letter to the head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration this week. They cited research that found women are roughly 70% more likely than men to be seriously injured in car crashes, and 17% more likely to die.

The Caucus said using upgraded female crash dummies more frequently in tests will boost safety.
