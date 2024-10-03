Citing higher injury rates for females, Rep. Pingree calls for upgraded crash test dummies

The Democratic Women's Caucus, co-led by Maine Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, wants female crash test dummies to be upgraded and used with the same regularity as other crash test dummies to reduce deaths and injuries from traffic accidents.

The group sent a letter to the head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration this week. They cited research that found women are roughly 70% more likely than men to be seriously injured in car crashes, and 17% more likely to die.

The Caucus said using upgraded female crash dummies more frequently in tests will boost safety.