Maine Chamber of Commerce raises concerns over proposed rule for paid family and medical leave law

The Maine State Chamber of Commerce is criticizing a proposed rule under the state's Paid Family Medical Leave law that would allow employees to only give 30 days notice to take leave.

Chamber CEO and president, Patrick Woodcock, said that rule goes against a provision in the law that says leave should be scheduled to prevent undue hardship on employers.

"In an ideal scenario, what you want to have happen is the employer and the employee to work out an agreement on the leave that works for the employee and works for the employer," Woodcock said. "The way the Department of Labor has structured this now, is there is no ability for the employer to negotiate anything if they request a leave 30 days prior to the leave."

Woodcock notes many Maine businesses are seasonal. He said if employees are allowed to only give 30 days notice, it could crush businesses during the busy tourist season.

The state will issue final rules by January 1, 2025.