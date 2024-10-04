Orrington trash fire will take days to fully put out

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has discontinued an air quality alert for residents of towns around Orrington where a trash fire at an energy plant continues to smolder. But officials say it will take several days to fully extinguish.

Orrington Town Manager Chris Backman says the fire at the trash incinerator formerly operated by the Penobscot Energy Recovery Company has been contained since Tuesday but challenges remain.

That's because as trash begins to decompose, it heats up, and has the potential to spark into flames.

Until the fire is fully out, Fire Chief Scott Stewart said firefighters will monitor the site around the clock and put out any hotspots. The fire broke out Tuesday inside a trash incinerator formerly operated by the Penobscot Energy Recover Company, but was contained to the tipping area of the building. Smoke from the fire has affected the air quality of surrounding towns on the midcoast.

Steward had this message for residents: "I understand your concerns and the need, that this is causing disruptions to your life, and certainly we are working hard to limit those disruptions, we are working hard to get the information out."

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection discontinued an air quality alert for the area this afternoon, but warned that flareups are possible and if residents smell smoke, sensitive groups should remain inside.

After the fire started Tuesday evening, the focus was on containing the flames in the building where it started, Backman said. In the following days, firefighters focused on putting out hotspots.

"There should be a lot of mobilization happen, happening over the weekend, as far as getting equipment in and staff in, and, you know, logistically planning, how this, you know, remediation is going to happen," Backman said.

More equipment will come in Monday, he said, to begin the work of sorting through all the trash, cooling it down, and shredding it, before removing it from the facility.

Air quality tests from the Environmental Protection Agency found nothing hazardous, and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection is waiting on water tests of the Penobscot River.