Maine officials issue recall of some Nova Farms cannabis products

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 11, 2024 at 2:32 PM EDT
FILE - In this March 25, 2018 file photo, a visitor examines a marijuana sample at the New England Cannabis Convention in Boston. Three New England states legalized recreational marijuana, but there is still no place to buy pot legally in the region. Sunday, July 1, 2018, had been the target date to open pot shops in Massachusetts, but no retail licenses have yet been awarded. Possession of small amounts of recreational marijuana becomes legal in Vermont that day, but the law has no provisions for retail sales. Pot shops aren't expected in Maine until 2019 at earliest. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Steven Senne/AP
The Maine Office of Cannabis Policy has issued a recall for some Nova Farms products after they failed testing for microbials, yeast, and mold.

The recall affects pre-ground adult use cannabis flower, pre-rolls, and blunts of the strain called "Frosted Cookies."

The products were sold at more than a dozen stores from South Portland to Presque Isle between September 17 and October 8.

The office says inhaling cannabis with mold and microbials can lead to sinus issues, dizziness, and fatigue. It conducted audit testing after discovering data irregularities in mandatory tests reported by Greenville-based Nova Farms.

More information on the recall is on the Maine Office of Cannabis Policy website.
Health cannabis
Patty Wight
