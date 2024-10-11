Maine officials issue recall of some Nova Farms cannabis products

The Maine Office of Cannabis Policy has issued a recall for some Nova Farms products after they failed testing for microbials, yeast, and mold.

The recall affects pre-ground adult use cannabis flower, pre-rolls, and blunts of the strain called "Frosted Cookies."

The products were sold at more than a dozen stores from South Portland to Presque Isle between September 17 and October 8.

The office says inhaling cannabis with mold and microbials can lead to sinus issues, dizziness, and fatigue. It conducted audit testing after discovering data irregularities in mandatory tests reported by Greenville-based Nova Farms.

More information on the recall is on the Maine Office of Cannabis Policy website.

