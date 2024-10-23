© 2024 Maine Public

Nurses at Northern Maine Medical Center filing unfair labor practice charge

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 23, 2024 at 12:08 PM EDT
Northern Maine Medical Center, located in Fort Kent.
Don Eno / St. John Valley Times
/
via BDN
Northern Maine Medical Center, located in Fort Kent.

Nurses at Northern Maine Medical Center are filing a federal unfair labor practice charge against the Fort Kent hospital.

Emergency room nurse Ami Maxwell said they've been trying to negotiate a contract since April, and have only been able to meet with hospital officials a dozen times, all remotely over Zoom

"We want them to come to the table in person and bargain in good faith and stop dragging their feet, and meet their obligation to bargain a first contract with us," she said.

Maxwell said they only have a few tentative agreements. The nurses union wants more of a voice in hospital decisions as well as changes that they say will boost staff retention and quality care.

A spokesperson for the hospital said they respect their nurses and have been bargaining in good faith.
