Open enrollment on Maine's health insurance marketplace begins Friday, November 1

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 28, 2024 at 1:49 PM EDT
Open enrollment for Maine's online health insurance marketplace begins this Friday, November 1.

The Mills administration is encouraging residents who aren't covered through Medicare, MaineCare, or their employer to check out health and dental plans on the website CoverME.gov.

Last year, more than 60,000 Mainers enrolled in marketplace plans. State officials said the majority were eligible for tax credits which reduced their premiums by hundreds of dollars on average.

Enrollment for the 2025 plan year runs through mid-January, but consumers need to choose a plan by mid-December in order to have coverage by the first of the year.
