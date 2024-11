Maine is seeing an uptick in pertussis cases, commonly known as whooping cough.

The state CDC says there have been 101 cases so far this year, compared to 76 cases for all of 2023.

The increase follows a national trend. The U.S. CDC is reporting a five-fold increase in cases compared to last year.

In Maine, people infected have ranged from infants, to teens, to older adults. Public health officials say the best way to prevent pertussis is to get vaccinated.