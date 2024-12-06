© 2024 Maine Public

St. Mary's in Lewiston suspending ICU services; expanding mental health care

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published December 6, 2024 at 11:24 AM EST
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston is pictured Oct. 3, 2019.
Josh Keefe
/
BDN
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston is pictured Oct. 3, 2019.

St. Mary's Health System in Lewiston is suspending its Intensive Care Unit services by the end of the year.

A spokesperson for St. Mary's says on average, the ICU only cares for one patient a day and it doesn't make sense to duplicate services that other hospitals nearby provide.

The health system says it's focusing on the most urgent needs of the community, and has expanded mental health services by adding a psychiatric nurse practitioner at all of its primary care locations.

St Mary's is also adding a day program at its hospital next year that aims to help psychiatric patients transition from inpatient to outpatient care.
Patty Wight
