CDC data show flu and COVID cases are increasing in Maine

The Maine Center for Disease Control said flu and covid cases are increasing across the state.

Data from the first week of the year indicate 99 people are hospitalized with the flu or flu-associated illnesses. 25 COVID patients are hospitalized as well.

Public health officials said they were expecting a flu and COVID surge, but not at the same time.

Dr. Dora Ann Mills is Chief Health Improvement Officer at MaineHealth.

"Unfortunately, we're seeing an increase in hospitalizations and ER visits and seeing it across our hospitals at MaineHealth and other systems. We're seeing a pretty significant increase," Mills said.

The CDC reports one person has died from the flu in the last week and two people have died from the flu this season.

The Influenza A strains H1N1 and H3N2 are reportedly responsible for most cases thus far.

Andrew Donovan, Northern Light Assistant Vice President of Infection Prevention, said they have been seeing more COVID cases in the system's northern hospitals and more flu cases to the south.

Donovan said Norovirus is also an issue this season.

CDC Director Dr. Puthiery Va is urging people to know their risks.

"There are populations at higher risks. Those 65 and older who have comorbidities. If they get sick their risk of hospitalization is higher. It's important for people to take stock of what their risks are and talk with their doctor about how to mitigate that," Va said.

Va said wearing masks in crowds, washing your hands and getting vaccinated are all ways to protect yourself from contracting respiratory viruses. And it's not too late to get vaccinated for COVID or the flu.

