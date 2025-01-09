© 2025 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

CDC data show flu and COVID cases are increasing in Maine

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published January 9, 2025 at 5:24 PM EST
A nurse prepares a syringe of a COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation station in Jackson, Miss., July 19, 2022. U.S. health officials are proposing a simplified approach to COVID-19 vaccinations, which would allow most adults and children to get a once-a-year shot to protect against the mutating virus. The new system unveiled Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 would make COVID-19 inoculations more like the annual flu shot. Americans would no longer have to keep track of how many shots they’ve received or how many months it’s been since their last booster.
Rogelio V. Solis
/
AP file
A nurse prepares a syringe of a COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation station in Jackson, Miss., July 19, 2022.

The Maine Center for Disease Control said flu and covid cases are increasing across the state.

Data from the first week of the year indicate 99 people are hospitalized with the flu or flu-associated illnesses. 25 COVID patients are hospitalized as well.

Public health officials said they were expecting a flu and COVID surge, but not at the same time.

Dr. Dora Ann Mills is Chief Health Improvement Officer at MaineHealth.

"Unfortunately, we're seeing an increase in hospitalizations and ER visits and seeing it across our hospitals at MaineHealth and other systems. We're seeing a pretty significant increase," Mills said.

The CDC reports one person has died from the flu in the last week and two people have died from the flu this season.

The Influenza A strains H1N1 and H3N2 are reportedly responsible for most cases thus far.

Andrew Donovan, Northern Light Assistant Vice President of Infection Prevention, said they have been seeing more COVID cases in the system's northern hospitals and more flu cases to the south.

Donovan said Norovirus is also an issue this season.

CDC Director Dr. Puthiery Va is urging people to know their risks.

"There are populations at higher risks. Those 65 and older who have comorbidities. If they get sick their risk of hospitalization is higher. It's important for people to take stock of what their risks are and talk with their doctor about how to mitigate that," Va said.

Va said wearing masks in crowds, washing your hands and getting vaccinated are all ways to protect yourself from contracting respiratory viruses. And it's not too late to get vaccinated for COVID or the flu.
Tags
Health COVID-19flu
Carol Bousquet
See stories by Carol Bousquet