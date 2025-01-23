Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville suspends birthing services

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 23, 2025 at 5:40 PM EST
Northern Light Health's headquarters are located in Brewer.
Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN
Northern Light Health's headquarters are located in Brewer. Northern Light Health said it's temporarily suspending birthing services at Inland Hospital in Waterville as of March 1.

Northern Light Health said it's temporarily suspending birthing services at Inland Hospital in Waterville as of March 1.

Spokesperson Suzanne Spruce said the decision was necessary due to recruiting challenges.

She said the length of the suspension will depend on recruitment, and Northern Light will re-evaluate in 6 months.

For now, Spruce said Inland Hospital will work with expecting parents to transition them to other hospitals, including MaineGeneral Health in Augusta, Redington Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan, and other Northern Light Health facilities.

Several hospitals across the state have announced the closure of their birthing units in recent years.
Tags
Health Northern Light HealthWaterville
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight