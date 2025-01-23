Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville suspends birthing services

Northern Light Health said it's temporarily suspending birthing services at Inland Hospital in Waterville as of March 1.

Spokesperson Suzanne Spruce said the decision was necessary due to recruiting challenges.

She said the length of the suspension will depend on recruitment, and Northern Light will re-evaluate in 6 months.

For now, Spruce said Inland Hospital will work with expecting parents to transition them to other hospitals, including MaineGeneral Health in Augusta, Redington Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan, and other Northern Light Health facilities.

Several hospitals across the state have announced the closure of their birthing units in recent years.