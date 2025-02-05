Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Northern Light Health's credit rating downgraded due to persistent operating losses

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published February 5, 2025 at 11:51 AM EST
Northern Light Health's headquarters are located in Brewer.
Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN
Northern Light Health's headquarters are located in Brewer.

Northern Light Health's credit rating has dropped three notches since October to BB- and the current outlook is 'negative.'

Credit rating agency S&P Global said the downgrade reflects persistent operating losses. It notes that Northern Light's earnings have been constrained by staffing shortages and heightened losses at certain hospitals, including its flagship Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Northern Light Health spokesperson Suzanne Spruce said the downgraded rating is disappointing, but it reflects the health system's performance in previous years. She said Northern Light has taken steps to cut costs, including outsourcing some business operations.
Tags
Health Northern Light Health
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight