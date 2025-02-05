Northern Light Health's credit rating downgraded due to persistent operating losses

Northern Light Health's credit rating has dropped three notches since October to BB- and the current outlook is 'negative.'

Credit rating agency S&P Global said the downgrade reflects persistent operating losses. It notes that Northern Light's earnings have been constrained by staffing shortages and heightened losses at certain hospitals, including its flagship Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Northern Light Health spokesperson Suzanne Spruce said the downgraded rating is disappointing, but it reflects the health system's performance in previous years. She said Northern Light has taken steps to cut costs, including outsourcing some business operations.

