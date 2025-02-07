Bangor-based safety net provider says staff furloughs no longer needed

Bangor-based Penobscot Community Health Care says as of Friday morning, federal funds are pending in their account and they no longer need to furlough staff.

Earlier this week, the safety net provider that serves 60,000 patients in northern and Midcoast Maine had said that it was unable to access funds and would likely need to cut 25% of their payroll by the end of the week.

In a statement, Penobscot Community Health Care thanked members of Maine's Congressional delegation for their attention to the issue.

They say the situation illustrates the fragile position of community health centers.