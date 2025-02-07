Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Bangor-based safety net provider says staff furloughs no longer needed

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published February 7, 2025 at 11:50 AM EST
Lori Dwyer, president and CEO of Penobscot Community Health Care, said the health care provider may have to furlough up to a quarter of its staff if it's unable to access critical federal funds.
Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN
Lori Dwyer, president and CEO of Penobscot Community Health Care, said the health care provider may have to furlough up to a quarter of its staff if it's unable to access critical federal funds.

Bangor-based Penobscot Community Health Care says as of Friday morning, federal funds are pending in their account and they no longer need to furlough staff.

Earlier this week, the safety net provider that serves 60,000 patients in northern and Midcoast Maine had said that it was unable to access funds and would likely need to cut 25% of their payroll by the end of the week.

In a statement, Penobscot Community Health Care thanked members of Maine's Congressional delegation for their attention to the issue.

They say the situation illustrates the fragile position of community health centers.
Tags
Health Maine Calling Housing Series
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight