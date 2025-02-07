Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Status of avian flu in Maine elevated to 'high'

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published February 7, 2025 at 5:12 PM EST
A Canadian goose bathes in a pond at the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge a week ahead of National Wildlife Refuge Week, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Julio Cortez
/
AP
A Canadian goose bathes in a pond at the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge a week ahead of National Wildlife Refuge Week, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Seneca Falls, N.Y.

The risk status of avian flu in Maine has been elevated from 'moderate' to 'high'.

"And the reason is migration," said Jim Britt, spokesperson for the state Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry.

Britt said migratory birds are on the move and it's their interaction with commercial and backyard flocks that spreads avian flu.

"It really is the time of year for everyone who is a bird keeper, a commercial bird operator, to be increasing biosecurity and doing everything possible and everything right to protect these birds," Britt said.

Three wild birds in York County recently tested positive for avian flu: two Canadian geese and a great horned owl.

Britt notes that avian flu, which is highly contagious in bird populations, has also been detected in other New England states.

Find more information here.

Tags
Health avian flu
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight