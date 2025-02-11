Avian flu found in southern Maine; precautions urged

The state said it's finding an increasing number of avian flu cases in southern Maine. The departments of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, said the cases, all in wild birds have been found from Kittery and South Berwick, northward to South Portland.

The state is suggesting anyone with a domestic or "backyard" flock take extra steps to keep those birds safe. Those steps include: keeping flocks from contact with wild birds, or their feces, changing water frequently, disinfecting tools and supplies between uses and keeping any food stored securely.

Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Spokesman Mark Latti said there's no reason now to take down bird feeders since songbirds aren't usually impacted by avian flu. But, he said it's a good idea to "practice strong sanitation methods with a backyard feeder."

Latti said the risk to humans is very low.

"Most of the human cases have been [in] people who've worked directly with domesticated poultry and that is a very high risk area for avian influenza," he said.

The state does recommend using gloves or a plastic bag if someone must handle a dead, wild bird.