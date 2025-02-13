Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine immunization advocates call for state action following confirmation of RFK Jr.

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published February 13, 2025 at 3:41 PM EST
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 2, 2021 file photo, a pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. On Friday, March 7 The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Pfizer admitted in its COVID-19 clinical trial protocol document that vaccinated people can “shed” the vaccine, emitting materials that can spread to unvaccinated people by inhalation or skin contact.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
/
AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 2, 2021 file photo, a pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine.

Now that vaccine-skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been confirmed to take the helm of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, immunization advocates in Maine said it's more important than ever to take action at the local level.

The director of Maine Families for Vaccines, Caitlin Gilmet, said states should set their own vaccine laws.

"So that means school requirements, exemptions, and public health funding," Gilmet said. "With the federal government no longer a reliable partner, it's up to our state lawmakers, our health departments, and our communities to protect our vaccine policies."

Gilmet said there are roughly 600 anti-vaccine bills being considered in legislatures across the country, including four in Maine.
Tags
Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr.immunizations
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight