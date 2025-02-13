Maine immunization advocates call for state action following confirmation of RFK Jr.

Now that vaccine-skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been confirmed to take the helm of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, immunization advocates in Maine said it's more important than ever to take action at the local level.

The director of Maine Families for Vaccines, Caitlin Gilmet, said states should set their own vaccine laws.

"So that means school requirements, exemptions, and public health funding," Gilmet said. "With the federal government no longer a reliable partner, it's up to our state lawmakers, our health departments, and our communities to protect our vaccine policies."

Gilmet said there are roughly 600 anti-vaccine bills being considered in legislatures across the country, including four in Maine.