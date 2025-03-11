Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Citing current political discourse, Maine Medical Association reaffirms support for science

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published March 11, 2025 at 3:50 PM EDT

The Maine Medical Association this month adopted a resolution reaffirming its support for science and an evidence-based approach to health care and public health.

Dr. James Jarvis, the Association's president-elect, said the resolution is in response to concerns about the erosion of support for public health at the federal level, as evidenced by the U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization and the gutting of U.S. AID.

"Those are concerning things because we know if things are to pop up in one portion of the globe, it doesn't take long for it to circulate around the world."

Jarvis said the Association is urging policymakers to support sound scientific principles, and to reject misinformation.
