Northern Light Health to close Inland Hospital in Waterville

Maine Public | By Andrew Catalina
Published March 13, 2025 at 12:06 PM EDT
Updated March 13, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville.
Northern Light Inland Hospital via Facebook
Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville.

This story will be updated.

Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville will be closing, according to a system spokesperson.

In a press release, the health system cited high operational costs, low reimbursement rates and the labor market as factors for the closure.

"While many of the challenges facing Inland are similar to those at hospitals throughout Maine and the rest of the country, solutions working well in other facilities and the communities we serve have not proven successful in Waterville,” Tim Dentry, Northern Light Health president and CEO, said in the release.

The system also pointed to other, nearby health care options and said the closure would allow it to focus on underserved regions.

"The number of service providers in the Waterville service area outweigh the operation’s critical resources available and patient volumes are not adequate to balance the costs of maintaining operations," Dentry said.

The hospital and its associated clinics will offer services through May 27.

Inland Hospital is a 48-bed facility that offers a range of inpatient and outpatient services, according to its website. The next closest inpatient facility is MaineGeneral Health in Augusta.
Andrew Catalina
Andrew Catalina is a news editor primarily responsible for overseeing news content on all of Maine Public's digital platforms, in addition to myriad other news- and content-related roles.
