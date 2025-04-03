Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Houlton Regional Hospital closing labor unit May 2

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published April 3, 2025 at 5:36 PM EDT

Houlton Regional Hospital is closing its labor and delivery unit on May 2.

In a social media post, hospital officials said like many rural hospitals, Houlton has seen a declining number of births.

They say staff have gone "above and beyond" to maintain the service, but the low volume makes it impossible to continue.

Hospital officials said they'll work with expectant mothers to connect them to other facilities. The closest hospital with a labor unit is roughly 40 miles away in Presque Isle.

Last week, Mount Desert Island Hospital announced it would close its labor unit in July. MaineHealth Waldo Hospital closed its delivery unit on Tuesday. And Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville recently suspended maternity services ahead the hospital's closure at the end of May.

They follow other maternity unit closures in recent years, including at York Hospital, Rumford Hospital, Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent and St Mary's Regional Medical Center.
