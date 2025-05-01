New aging report provides community-level health data for older adults in Maine

Despite its aging population, Maine has one of the lowest rates in New England for chronic disease among older adults.

The Maine Healthy Aging Data Report released Thursday by Point32 Health Foundation finds that 56% of Mainers ages 65 and over manage four or more chronic conditions. In Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts, the rate is more than 60%.

Beth Dugan of Gerontology University Massachusetts Boston, the principal investigator of the report, says there are two possible reasons behind Maine's lower rate.

"One, you could frame it that they're hardy, resilient people, and that it's positive that the Maine lifestyle allows you to experience optimal aging," Dugan says.

Or, because the data are derived from medical claims, she says, the lower rates could reflect a lack of access to health care. Dugan says both explanations could be true.

The report also found that one in three Mainers age 65 and older has depression, the highest rate in New England.

Jess Maurer, executive director of the Maine Council on Aging, says the data confirm what the council has seen anecdotally, and could help direct steps to foster inclusion, belonging and purpose for those who feel isolated.

"Creating these pathways to belonging, inclusion and purpose are critically important," Maurer says. "And they're so easy to do. They're so easy to do at the community level, and they're so easy to do at the state level. And they're really cheap. They're much cheaper than nursing home care."

Maurer says health and policy leaders can also use the report's findings to determine what's working in specific communities, and where more resources are needed.