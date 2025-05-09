After 45 years of service, the York County emergency adult shelter suspended operations Friday

York County Shelter Programs suspended operations at its emergency adult shelter in Alfred Friday due a lack of funding, but some vital services have been saved, for now.

The 37 residents staying at the Emergency Shelter in Alfred are being relocated.

Board spokesperson Kelli Deveaux said the family shelter will remain open until new housing can be found for the 16 women and children living there.

"These are women in incredibly vulnerable situations and very young children. To know we can keep that operating at least in the short term is huge," she said.

Also saved is the food pantry that feeds up to 6,000 York County residents each month.

Deveaux said York County Commissioners allocated funds to help keep it operating with 23 full and part-time staff and volunteers, but 30 other staffers are being laid off. She said many of those laid off are being offered jobs at other social service organizations.

Other York County Shelter Programs and their status:

York County Shelter Programs manages an affordable housing program consisting of 24 separate properties with 117 apartment units throughout York County. It remains open with the help of MaineHousing.

The food services program and bakery will suspend operations May 12.

Layman Way Recovery Center will continue operations until June 30 and currently serves 9 clients. Deveaus said this has been a long-scheduled closing date in coordination with the building of a new recovery center that will be operated by the county.

Books ReVisited, a bookstore located in Sanford, which is operated by volunteers and whose proceeds are used to support YCSP clients will remain open.



Agencies and offices assisting York County Shelter Programs include MaineHousing, the Office of the Governor, York County Community Action Corporation, Preble Street, Caring Unlimited, Seeds of Hope, Sanford Housing, Sanford City Manager and elected officials of York County, and members of the York County Task Force on Homelessness.

Deveaux said York County Shelter Programs is grateful to all who are helping them transition during this difficult time.



"This is an example of how when Maine people come together solutions can be found. We're really hoping that it's the springboard for the collaboration of that network for success for the vulnerable in our community," Deveaux said.

