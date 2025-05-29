An upside to Maine's rainy spring: fewer browntail moth caterpillars

Browntail moth populations in Maine are continuing to decline from a peak in 2022, according to the state Department of Agriculture Conservation and Forestry.

Spokesperson Jim Britt says it's due to the cool, wet weather.

"The weather we've had this spring is great for the spread and proliferation of the pathogens that attack browntail moth caterpillars," Britt says. "And we expect to see further population reduction if the pathogens do their thing."

Even so, Britt says some areas are reporting elevated populations, including Sebago Lake, Lewiston-Auburn, Penobscot County and portions of Knox and Waldo Counties.

Hairs from the caterpillars are toxic and can cause rashes similar to poison ivy.