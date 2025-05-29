Bangor Studio/Membership Department
More people have joined Maine group's hunger strike in support of Palestinians in Gaza

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published May 29, 2025 at 5:41 PM EDT
Protestors are arrested by police after blocking traffic on Commercial Street. May 21, 2025.
Madi Smith
/
Maine Public
More Mainers have joined a 40-day hunger strike in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

The hunger strike kicked off a week ago on May 22 with more than two dozen participants. The Maine Coalition for Palestine says that has now grown to more than three dozen, in addition to 600 strikers across the country.

Some are fasting from dawn to dusk. Others are restricting their intake to 250 calories a day, which is in line with the amount of food Gazans have access to.

The strikers are demanding that humanitarian aid to Gaza be resumed under United Nations authority. Israel recently began distributing aid after a nearly three month blockade, but the UN has described it as a trickle and is boycotting.
