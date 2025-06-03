Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Several Maine hospitals affected by cyber incidents

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published June 3, 2025 at 3:24 PM EDT
Central Maine Medical Center is seen, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Lewiston, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Central Maine Medical Center is seen, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Lewiston, Maine.

Several Maine hospitals are being affected by cyber incidents.

Central Maine Healthcare, which operates hospitals in Lewiston, Bridgton, and Rumford, is experiencing an outage after shutting down its IT systems Sunday due to what it characterizes as "unusual activity" in its computer software.

And last week, Covenant Health, which operates St. Mary's Health System and St. Joseph Healthcare in Bangor, discontinued access to all data systems following a cybersecurity incident.

A spokesperson said Covenant Health continues to work to fully restore access to its systems, and investigators are trying to determine what happened.

Central Maine Healthcare said it will provide updates as they become available.
Tags
Health Central Maine Health Carecyber security
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight