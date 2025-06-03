Several Maine hospitals affected by cyber incidents

Several Maine hospitals are being affected by cyber incidents.

Central Maine Healthcare, which operates hospitals in Lewiston, Bridgton, and Rumford, is experiencing an outage after shutting down its IT systems Sunday due to what it characterizes as "unusual activity" in its computer software.

And last week, Covenant Health, which operates St. Mary's Health System and St. Joseph Healthcare in Bangor, discontinued access to all data systems following a cybersecurity incident.

A spokesperson said Covenant Health continues to work to fully restore access to its systems, and investigators are trying to determine what happened.

Central Maine Healthcare said it will provide updates as they become available.

