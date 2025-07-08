Dozens of coastal Maine beaches tested last year found to have risk of pathogens

A new report reveals that more than 50 coastal beaches in Maine tested positive for potentially unsafe levels of fecal bacteria on at least one day last year.

Environment Maine Research and Policy Center's clean water director, John Rumpler, said 15 of those beaches had persistent problems, exceeding the safety threshold on at least 25% of the days that were tested.

"And so what does that mean?" Rumpler asked. "That means that there's either animal or human waste flowing into our coastal waterways. Where does that come from? Well, sewage treatment plants are one part of that."

Such as when sewage systems overflow, Rumpler said. Runoff during heavy rain is another source of fecal bacteria. Rumpler said swimming in contaminated water can cause diarrhea, ear aches, skin rashes, and respiratory issues.

"Based on the data, public health scientists estimate there are 57 million instances of illness from people swimming in contaminated U.S. waters every year," he said.

Rumpler said communities in Casco Bay have significantly reduced sewage overflow over the past two decades through investments in infrastructure, and he said continued action is needed at the local and federal level.

Water quality advisories for Maine beaches can be found on the Maine Department of Environmental Protection's Healthy Beaches website.

