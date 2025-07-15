Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Federal bill would allow Maine to create universal health care plans

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 15, 2025 at 2:46 PM EDT
The Capitol is seen under dark skies in Washington, Tuesday, July 15, 2025.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
The Capitol is seen under dark skies in Washington, Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

Democratic state Sen. Rachel Talbot Ross was in the nation's capital Tuesday to tout a new bill that would pave the way for states to create universal health care.

Talbot Ross said during a press conference that if Congress approves the State Based Universal Health Care Act, it will put a 2021 Maine law into motion that directs the state to create a universal health care plan.

"We are hopeful that this is the time to act, that we will get this done," Talbot Ross said. "There's no doubt we will get this done, over the line."

Democratic congressional sponsors of the proposal say it's especially needed now following the recent approval of the federal budget bill that cut more than a trillion dollars in health care spending, which is expected to result in millions of people across the U.S. losing health insurance.
Patty Wight
