Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2026 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Long-term care pharmacies say new Medicare drug discounts could force them to reduce services

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 12, 2026 at 8:38 AM EST
Retiree Donna Weiner shows some of the daily prescription medications that she needs and pays over $6,000 a year through a Medicare prescription drug plan at her home, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Longwood, Fla. Weiner supports giving Medicare authority to negotiate drug prices.
Phelan M. Ebenhack
/
AP
Retiree Donna Weiner shows some of the daily prescription medications that she needs and pays over $6,000 a year through a Medicare prescription drug plan at her home, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Longwood, Fla. Weiner supports giving Medicare authority to negotiate drug prices.

Some long-term care pharmacies in Maine say they may need to reduce services because of lower prices for certain Medicare drugs that went into effect at the start of the year.

Courtney Orland, president of Brunswick-based Guardian Pharmacy of Maine, said they're now being reimbursed significantly less for the discounted drugs, some of which are commonly prescribed to the patients they serve.

"You know, what I might have been paid $25 for before, I might get paid $5 for," Orland said. "But it's not it's not costing me any less to get that drug out the store into a delivery vehicle and off to a nursing home or an assisted living or a group home or a boarding home, locally or rurally."

Orland said she's hoping Congress will take action and institute a temporary fee on prescriptions for newly discounted Medicare drugs that are dispensed by long-term care pharmacies.
Tags
Health prescription drugsMedicare
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight