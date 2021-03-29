-
On a mostly party-line vote, the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday passed a bill aimed at lowering prescription drug prices.Second District…
-
Lawmakers Thursday passed a bill to rein in drug costs. President Trump has vowed to veto it. But the plan shares a lot with other bipartisan efforts. Here's how it would work.
-
The high cost of prescription drugs has led more than one in four Mainers to stop taking a medication.That's among the figures released Wednesday by AARP…
-
Maine Democrats and health advocates are praising an announcement Wednesday from the Trump administration that it will explore ways to import cheaper…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - A growing number of states including Maine are passing laws in hopes of helping patients get the medication they want.Maine's new law…
-
Gov. Janet Mills has signed a package of four bills aimed at bringing down the cost of prescription drugs in Maine.“Today I think Maine takes a really…
-
The Maine Senate unanimously passed four bills aimed at lowering prescription drug prices on Tuesday.Sen. Ned Claxton is a Democrat from Auburn and a…
-
The joint Committee on Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services heard several hours of testimony Wednesday on a packet of bills designed to give…
-
The United States spends more per capita on prescription drugs than nearly a dozen other high income countries. In recent years, the prices of brand name…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Democrats in the Maine Senate plan to roll-out legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs. Senate President Troy Jackson and…