© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
MC_Logo_0.jpg
Maine Calling

The Benefits And Risks Of Benzodiazepines

Published June 12, 2019 at 12:58 PM EDT
650x350_benzodiazepines_other_drug_crisis_other.jpg
Flickr Creative Commons

A study published earlier this year in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) details what doctors nationwide are calling the next drug crisis. From 2005 to 2015, benzodiazepine prescriptions increased 50 percent. We’ll examine the role of benzodiazepines in the treatment of anxiety, pain management, as well as a possible link to the opioid crisis.

Guests

  • Dr. Jonathan Fellers, addiction psychiatrist, Department of Psychiatry, Maine Medical Center
  • Dr. Leslie Ochs, Associate Professor and Interim Chair, Department of Social and Administrative Pharmacy, College of Pharmacy, University of New England
  • Dr. Alyson Maloy, founder of Portland Cognitive and Behavioral Neurology, where she specializes in cognitive, behavioral neurologic, and psychiatric disorders
  • Devon Sherwood, Assistant Professor, University of New England College of Pharmacy; Clinical Psychopharmacology Specialist, Spring Harbor Hospital

Resources

Tags

Maine Callingbenzodiazepineprescription drugs
Stay Connected
Maine Public staff
See stories by Maine Public staff