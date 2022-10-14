High School Quiz Show: Maine SEASON SIX

High School Quiz Show: Maine on Maine Public Television

High School Quiz Show: Maine Season 6 is coming soon, and we want your school to be part of it!

You can appear on Maine's only televised high school scholastic competition and have the chance to win $1000 for your school's Project Graduation.

The show is open to any public or private high school in Maine, any equivalent charter school, home school group, etc.

Deadline for registering is Friday, October 14, 2022.

With a coach (or coaches), form a team of four main players and up to two alternates. The team will take an online, timed qualifying test in late October. The top 16 scoring schools will be invited onto the show.

Episodes are recorded after school on selected weekdays in November and December of 2022 (Maine Public will work with schools to avoid conflicts of other events) Your team will travel to the Maine Public Studios in Lewiston for taping (your school receives a $200 travel stipend for each trip).

Teams that win their first match will return for a second match in December.

Teams that win their second match will return on a Saturday in January for the semi-final and Championship (Schedule subject to change).

Episodes begin airing in March 2023 with the Championship broadcast on Thursday June 1, 2023 (just in time for Graduation!).

To register, ask questions, etc, contact quizshow@mainepublic.org.



High School Quiz Show: Maine is a locally produced television production spearheaded by veteran producer Nick Woodward pitting four-student teams from Maine high schools against each other in a single-elimination, academic bracket competition.

Rebecca Conley / Maine Public Quiz Show host Todd Gutner

Questions used in each contest align with the Maine high school curriculum standards across literature, history, science and math, as well as including questions regarding current events and general knowledge. Each episode will feature video questions from notable civic and business leaders in Maine. Season Five features Todd Gutner, the Chief Meteorologist at NEWS CENTER Maine, as the host.

The winning team will receive a $1,000 gift to their school’s Project Graduation with the runner-up being awarded a $500 gift.

High School Quiz Show: Maine is made possible by the generous support of Unitil, Safety Insurance, and the Maine Education Association.



Additional sustaining support for High School Quiz Show Maine is provided by Maine Career & Technical Education, the Maine Mathematics and Science Alliance, Shared Living Options, and The Climate Initiative.

Congratulations to the past winners of High School Quiz Show: Maine!

High School Quiz Show™, the High School Quiz Show logo and its related indicia are trademarks of the WGBH Educational Foundation, used under license.

