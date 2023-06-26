Historic peace ship 'The Golden Rule' visiting Maine

The 39 foot wooden ketch "Golden Rule" has docked in Portland, where its crew will make a plea for nuclear disarmament during a series of events this week.

The Golden Rule's "Peace Sailing Tour" of the Eastern U.S. is Organized by Veterans for Peace, which was founded in Maine.

The crew is traveling to 100 locations to educate communities about the ongoing global danger posed by nuclear weapons.

"Nuclear weapons are still here and are still a threat to life on this planet, so that's why I decided to get on board and maybe bring some awareness and bring that back to a topic of discussion," said veteran activist Bill Good. "We need to start thinking about how can we get rid of nuclear weapons, and this is a great way to do it."

65 years ago, a group of Quaker activists aboard the Gold Rule set sail for the Marshall Islands on a peace mission to stop the U.S. from conducting nuclear testing in the area. In 2010, the Veterans for Peace restored the boat and has sailed it throughout the United States. The Golden Rule will continue her journey in Maine with stops in South Portland and Bath before heading south to New York City.

