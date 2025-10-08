Protestors rally against ICE in Scarborough, as counterprotestors voice support for the agency

Over 70 people rallied in Scarborough on Wednesday evening to speak out against Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions both in Maine and around the country, after Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine's 1st District said the agency was blocking immigration lawyers from accompanying clients to its field office in the town.

Standing alongside Route 1 near the municipal offices, Scarborough resident Abigail Henry said she wants ICE to share more information about what goes on at the facility.

"If what you're doing in there is not disagreeable, then why not be open and transparent about what's happening behind those walls?" she said.

Pingree has asked the Department of Homeland Security to authorize an official oversite tour.

Ari Snider / Maine Public Counter protestors gathered in Scarborough to voice support for ICE on Wednesday, Oct. 8th, 2025.

A mile and a half down the road, Steven Pardi of Farmingdale was among roughly 20 people who turned out to voice support for ICE. He said under Trump, the agency is doing what the majority of voters asked for.

"The people voted to remove illegal aliens. The majority voted that way, and I agree," he said.

Pardi and other counter protestors said they weren't concerned by reports of ICE arresting immigrants who entered the country lawfully, because, they said, any agency is bound to make some mistakes.