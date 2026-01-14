Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Portland and Lewiston mayors brace for potential immigration enforcement operations

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published January 14, 2026 at 4:54 PM EST
Courtesy of Immigration and Customs Enforcement

The mayors of Portland and Lewiston said Wednesday they are bracing for an increase in federal immigration enforcement in their cities next week. But the details of any potential operation remain unclear.

In a written statement Wednesday afternoon Portland mayor Mark Dion said the community is anxious and fearful about the "understanding" that ICE plans to deploy agents to the city next week.

Dion rejected the need for a "paramilitary approach" to federal law enforcement. He urged residents to know their rights in case ICE stops them on the street, and added that Portland Police do not cooperate with ICE.

Also on Wednesday, Lewiston mayor Carl Sheline said he expects ICE enforcement to become active their soon as well.

Neither mayor offered more details. ICE and its parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Immigration Immigration and Customs EnforcementImmigrants in MaineDepartment of Homeland Security
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
